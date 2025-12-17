New director of public safety appointed in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A new public safety director has been appointed in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County officials announced Wednesday that Darnell Fullum is the new Director of Public Safety.

Fullum has served as DeKalb County’s fire chief since 2014. Before that, he spent 27 years with the Fulton County Fire Rescue Department. In 2023, he was named Fire Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

“Chief Fullum has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, good stewardship and unwavering commitment to the employees and citizens of DeKalb County”, said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. “His extensive operational knowledge, proven ability to modernize and streamline public safety systems, as well as build strong, motivated teams, makes him uniquely qualified to lead DeKalb County’s Public Safety efforts into the future.”

Fullum is succeeding Director Joseph H. “Jack” Lumpkin Sr., who announced his retirement earlier this week. Lumpkin Sr. is expected to stay on in a support role through February of 2026.

Lumpkin Sr. has more than 40 years of experience in Georgia law enforcement. He has also overseed police, fire rescue, emergency management, 911 and medical examiner services.

“I am honored and grateful for CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson’s confidence in me to serve as the next Director of Public Safety”, said Fullum. “After 38 years of public service, I still believe in the core mission of a public servant and am excited to work alongside the men and women of the Public Safety team who share that belief. I look forward to helping Madam CEO realize her vision of reimagining DeKalb and making the upcoming years the most progressive in the County’s history.”