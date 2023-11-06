A new cityhood push in Metro Atlanta

A top Georgia Republican lawmaker is sponsoring a bill to create a new city in northeastern Gwinnett County.

“It’s about ensuring that we have government that’s closest to the people that can really reflect the concerns that are raised by residents,” Georgia House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration tells WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien.

The proposed City of Mill Creek would have about 35,000 citizens and cover unincorporated areas from Thompson Mill Road to Bailey Mill Road.

Efstration, who represents the area in the General Assembly, cites what he feels is a growing frustration with the county government over development in the area. Most recently, residents have expressed their ire over a proposed 700-unit development on Sardis Church Rd., which they believe will overwhelm an already strained area.

“I am not anti-growth; we just want responsible growth,” Efstration says. “We want to put forward a proposal that best reflects this community and the wishes of the residents who live here.”

The current plan would have the new city taking over responsibility for planning and zoning as well as garbage collection and parks and recreation.

Recent cityhood efforts in Metro Atlanta have met dismal ends, with voters defeating all but one during the 2022 election cycle. In neighboring Cobb County, three out of four cityhood votes failed, with only one, the city of Mableton, succeeding.

Efstration will propose the bill to create the new city during the legislative session in January; if both chambers approve it, it could go before the voters as early as November 2024.

