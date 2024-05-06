Local

New bridge along busy North Fulton County road expected to open on Wednesday

By WSBTV

Kimball Bridge Road GDOT says the new bridge features a raised profile, a multiuse path and sidewalk and two additional lanes with a raised median. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By WSBTV

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation said it expects to open the new bridge along Kimball Bridge Road that crosses over GA 400 in Alpharetta on Wednesday.

The bridge has been closed since May 2023.

GDOT says the new bridge features a raised profile, a multi-use path and sidewalk, and two additional lanes with a raised median.

“As the bridge nears completion, continued construction activities will include final roadway striping. Additional work will be required for the placement of the decorative fencing and pavers, as well as general clean-up over the coming weeks,” GDOT said in a news release.

There is still work going on along the nearby Roberts Drive and Pitts Road bridges in Sandy Springs. Those are expected to be finished later this year.

“These bridges were pulled forward as part of the phased delivery of the planned SR 400 Express Lanes,” GDOT said. “The new bridges have been replaced with taller, wider structures which will feature multiuse paths and sidewalks.”

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!