‘Neo-Nazi’ sentenced to federal prison for threatening Georgia lawmaker and rabbi

ATLANTA — A North Carolina man convicted of threatening a state lawmaker and a middle Georgia rabbi has been sentenced to five years in federal prison on Wednesday, February 4.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Ariel E. Collazo Ramos of High Point, North Carolina is a neo-Nazi who sent a threatening postcard to State Representative Esther Panitch in January of 2024 following the passage of Georgia House Bill 30 which defines antisemitism under state law.

Panitch says she’s grateful he received the maximum sentence.

“People are going to learn not to target women, Jewish leaders, or any minority group because we will fight back,” Panitch says.

Panitch says it was empowering to testify in the trial.

“He was completely unrepentant. He didn’t acknowledge the harm he did,” Panitch says. “He will just serve his time, and no one will remember him.”

As part of the sentence, Ramos will also serve three years of supervised release.

Another hate-filled card was sent to Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar of Temple Beth Israel in Macon who spoke in support of the antisemitism bill, Georgia House Bill 30.