Local

Nearly 70% of metro Atlanta homes sold below asking price in 2025

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Andy Dean Photography/Andy Dean - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — New data from Redfin shows seven out of 10 home buyers were able to secure a price below the original list price last year.

Redfin reports that 68.5% of homes sold in metro Atlanta below list price.

Of the homes that sold below list price, the average discount in metro Atlanta was 7.3%. Based on Redfin’s reported median original list price of $409,900, that translates to about $30,000 off an average deal.

Redfin data also shows condos sold at a bigger discount than single-family homes.

The demand for housing is much slower than it was during the pandemic, according to the new data.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage