Nearly 70% of metro Atlanta homes sold below asking price in 2025

ATLANTA — New data from Redfin shows seven out of 10 home buyers were able to secure a price below the original list price last year.

Redfin reports that 68.5% of homes sold in metro Atlanta below list price.

Of the homes that sold below list price, the average discount in metro Atlanta was 7.3%. Based on Redfin’s reported median original list price of $409,900, that translates to about $30,000 off an average deal.

Redfin data also shows condos sold at a bigger discount than single-family homes.

The demand for housing is much slower than it was during the pandemic, according to the new data.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.