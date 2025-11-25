Nearly $3 million funded to Georgia programs in effort to reduce deadly crashes

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health was awarded $2,862,037 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in an effort to fund state programs to reduce fatal crashes in Georgia.

Much of the money will go to a project promoting the safe transportation of children that includes training on child safety seats.

“This long-standing, unique partnership between Highway Safety and Public Health helps promote a safer Georgia,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “This programmatic support has made a difference for Georgians and continues to save lives and prevent injuries.”

Officials say the funding “acknowledges the success of programs in Georgia that are essential to protecting public health.”

In 2023, there were 1,615 deadly motor vehicle crashes in 2023, which marked a decrease of 10% from 2022, but still ranking Georgia fourth in the number of fatalities in the nation," Georgia Department of Health officials said.

Officials say another program receiving funds pushes driver safety for adults over 55 years old.

“Unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants of all ages are nearly 6.4 times more likely to be fatally injured compared to restrained occupants. Almost half (47%) of those who were fatally injured were unrestrained at the time of the crash,” Georgia Department of Health officials added.

“Innovative projects like these are designed with the intent for Georgia and our nation to reach the realistic goal of zero traffic deaths by the middle of this century,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

According to DPH, funding will go to the following programs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2026:

$1,844,197.05 to the Injury Prevention Program’s Child Occupant Safety Project (COSP) that promotes safe transportation of children throughout Georgia. COSP provides child safety seats and education for local caregivers through the car seat mini-grant program, active in more than 140 counties, as well as training specific to healthcare professionals, law enforcement, emergency medical services, firefighters, and childcare providers.