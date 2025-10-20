Nearly 20 displaced after massive fire at DeKalb County condominium complex

Local

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A massive fire tore through a condominium complex in DeKalb County, leaving nearly 20 residents without a home.

Flames and thick smoke could be seen shooting up to 50 feet into the air at the Georgetown of Atlanta Condos on Colonial Way, near Shallowford Road and I-85. Firefighters were initially told someone might be trapped inside, but later confirmed no one was seriously injured.

DeKalb Fire officials say the building where the blaze began did not have sprinkler systems in any of its eight units. Additional crews were called in to help contain the fire.

In total, 15 adults and four children were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. One resident reported losing a pet cat in the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

