Nearly 150 flights canceled at Atlanta airport after overnight weather

By WSB Radio News Staff
Flight status board
Flight cancellations (Nay - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are facing a challenging start to the day. According to FlightAware, more than 100 flights are delayed and nearly 150 have been canceled as of Friday morning.

Most of the cancellations are Delta flights, following a ground stop and widespread delays caused by Thursday night’s thunderstorms. Weather issues in the Northeast also contributed to the disruption.

Airlines are working to recover, but passengers should expect continued delays throughout the day.

