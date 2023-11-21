Nearly 10-foot great white shark “pings” off Georgia coast

OSSABAW ISLAND, Ga. — A nearly 10-foot great white shark “pinged” off the Georgia coast earlier this week.

The shark, known as “Keji”, was tracked off the coast of Ossabaw Island on Nov. 19.

The 578 lb. juvenile shark was first tagged in Nova Scotia in 2021 by research group OCEARCH.

Sharks “ping” when they break the surface of the water and transmit a signal from the tracking device to a satellite.

Keji is named after the Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site in Canada.

