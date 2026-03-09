NBA cancels ‘Magic City Monday’ tribute with Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA — NBA officials have canceled ‘Magic City Monday,’ a special collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks that was scheduled to celebrate the city’s iconic nightclub next week.

The event, announced last month by the Atlanta Hawks, was designed to highlight Magic City’s cultural impact with themed food, music, and exclusive merchandise.

The game against the Orlando Magic scheduled on March 16 at State Farm Arena will no longer take place.

Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor previously said, “From the food to the music and the exclusive merchandise, we are excited to team up with Magic City to create an authentic, True to Atlanta-inspired game experience.”

The cancellation follows public criticism of the promotion, including comments from NBA players like Luke Kornet of the San Antonio Spurs.