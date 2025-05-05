Local

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Hall County

By WSB Radio News Staff

HALL COUNTY, GA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hall County Friday night.

Damage survey results show that the brief tornado hit the northern part of Lake Lanier just miles north of Gainesville in Hall County. It was on the ground for about nine minutes with winds peaking at about 90 miles per hour.

It was mostly over water, but there was damage to about a dozen large trees in the area. You can see that water tornado or waterspout in the post below.

