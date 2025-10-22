National Teen Driver Safety Week highlights tire safety and awareness

ATLANTA — This week marks National Teen Driver Safety Week, a time for parents and young drivers to review critical safety habits, including one often overlooked: tire maintenance.

Alex Bebiak, who lost his teenage son Jackson in a crash caused by bald tires, founded the Road Ready Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of tire safety. He says simple checks can make a major difference.

“It’s a quarter task,” Bebiak explains. “You stick George Washington’s head into the tread, and if you can see above the top of his head, that’s your first sign that I’m probably gonna have to replace these tires.”

He also urges drivers to inspect their tires regularly, even while filling up at the gas station. “Walk around and have them check their tire,” Bebiak says, noting that issues like bulges, tears, or objects stuck in the tread can all be warning signs.

Bebiak stresses that tire age matters too; any tire more than six years old should be replaced, regardless of mileage, because rubber begins to decompose from the inside.

Experts say proper inflation, tread depth, and tire condition are key to preventing accidents, especially for young, inexperienced drivers.

