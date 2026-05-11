National Hospital Week highlights Georgia hospitals and healthcare workers

ATLANTA — The second week of May marks National Hospital Week, highlighting the work of hospitals and healthcare workers across the country.

Dr. Chris DeRienzo with the American Hospital Association said hospitals operate around the clock to meet constant patient demand in Georgia and beyond.

“This is the one week a year where we can remember that it takes a village for hospitals to be ready 24/7 and 365 to care for us,” DeRienzo said.

He said in Georgia, someone seeks care in an emergency department roughly every eight seconds.

The Georgia Hospital Association said the state’s 141 hospitals support more than 500,000 jobs.

“Behind every Georgia hospital is a dedicated team of employees working to bring exceptional care to patients and their communities,” the organization said. “To every hospital employee across our state: thank you for all you do.”

Officials said National Hospital Week serves as a time to recognize hospital staff across all roles.