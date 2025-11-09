MUST Ministries opens new health clinic to serve uninsured residents in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — MUST Ministries has opened a new health clinic at its Cobb County headquarters to help address growing community health needs, particularly among residents without insurance.

Estimates show that about 1.2 million Georgians live without health coverage. Ike Reichert, CEO of MUST Ministries, said affordability remains one of the biggest barriers to care.

“So many times you see people that if they would have gotten medical attention earlier, they could have prevented something that got exacerbated,” Reichert said.

The new clinic is designed to provide accessible and affordable healthcare, offering pediatric care, lab testing, and counseling services for those who might otherwise go without treatment.

Reichert said the organization hopes the addition will serve as a vital resource for individuals and families struggling to access traditional medical services.