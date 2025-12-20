MUST Ministries to distribute gifts to thousands of kids ahead of holidays

COBB COUNTY, GA — MUST Ministries is continuing their special tradition at Town Center Mall in Cobb County, providing families in need with extra holiday cheer this year.

The “MUST Toy Shop,” which provides ensures families have gifts under the Christmas tree, is opening through Monday.

CEO Ike Reikhard says last year over 7,000 children received gifts.

“A gift might be a pack of underwear, it could be a scarf, a pair of gloves. Or it might be a bicycle, or board games, or any other number of things,” he said.

Parents can make appointments online and volunteers who are “Personal shoppers” help them pick out at least 10 gifts for their kids.

This year, Reikhard expects the number of children receiving gifts to top 8,000.

“This year, many parents are struggling to keep the lights on and food on the table, leaving Christmas gifts even further out of reach,” MUST Ministries said in a social post. “With your help, we can bring the joy and magic of the season to children who might not otherwise experience gifts under their tree.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit the website here.