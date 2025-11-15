Musician Shi Eubank brings Georgia flavor to his genre-defying ‘Shi Country’

ATLANTA — From Memphis to Atlanta and beyond, artist Shi Eubank’s music is a journey through the South, blending storytelling, grit, and a sound all his own.

The versatile musician calls it Shi Country, defined as a fusion of country storytelling, hip-hop rhythm, and rock ’n’ roll energy, At its heart, it is deeply rooted in the all of the places that shaped him.

He is celebrating the release of his new single “Georgia Peaches,” produced by Andrew Bayliss.

“When you think of a Georgia peach, you always think of Atlanta, or Athens in Georgia. Its full of peaches. I wanted everything to be authentic. The song ‘Georgia Peaches” started as a tribute to women in country music, but it wasn’t right. Then I thought about Georgia — Atlanta, Athens — and the energy just clicked."

Though a Memphis native, Georgia has played a huge role in his musical evolution. The Atlanta sound, the creative energy of Athens, and the city’s vibrant hip-hop and country scenes all influenced his unique style. “Atlanta music was bleeding over like OutKast,” he recalls. “The three pieces — Memphis, Tennessee, Atlanta — blended together perfectly.”

Eubank has released independent singles including Georgia Peach, Use Me, Whiskey Supernova, Bar Back, and Sentimentals. His lyrics tell the story of his life: growing up “dirt poor,” building multiple businesses, and pursuing music with relentless dedication.

Collaboration is central to his creative process.

“I called my boys and said I needed help, and they said yes,” he explained. “Twenty of the best songwriters pulled up for a week at my house in Georgia and worked on songs you hear today. This year, we did another camp — 73 songs in 13 days with 53 songwriters and producers.”

He has multiple trending songs across his official Instagram page, with more than 2 million global streams.

Georgia isn’t just a backdrop for his music — it’s a source of inspiration and energy. Every city, studio session, and local artist encounter shapes his sound. He’s not just blending genres; he’s blending places, stories, and lives into a Southern sound that feels alive and real.

Eubank is easily motivated to inspiring others and giving back.

“I think about walking into the house and watching my mom come down a tiny hallway clearing her eyes up when I was a kid,” said Eubank. “She was crying because she was trying to figure out how she was going to pay the mortgage and keep the lights on. I grew up realizing neighbors weren’t being nice bringing over canned food, my dad couldn’t afford to feed us. Thinking about all of the hard work they put in to make sure we were okay is all the drive that I need to go out there and keep pushing harder.”

He says that is a testament that if he can make it out of the struggle and become successful, others can too.

Eubank is also a dedicated entrepreneur, having built 11 successful roofing companies and a sunglasses brand. “I built a company so I could afford to play music,” he says. This same drive extends to his car collection, which he shares with fans on ShisGarage.

For Shi Eubank, Georgia is more than a stop along the way. It is a part of the story, part of the sound, and part of what makes Shi Country unmistakably Southern, and undisputedly authentic.