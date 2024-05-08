Music Midtown cancels 2024 festival, goes on ‘hiatus’ after 3 decades

ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Wednesday that the long-time festival is going on hiatus this year after three decades.

The festival was scheduled for Sept. 15-17 in Piedmont Park.

Festival organizers did not give a reason for canceling this year’s event. A statement on the festival’s website read:

“After producing legendary festivals over the last 3 decades that drew music fans from across the globe, we want to share that Music Midtown is going on hiatus this year. We encourage you to continue supporting live music in Atlanta and stay tuned here for future updates.”

Music Midtown went on hiatus in 2006 and then returned as a one-day event in 2011.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021. It was canceled again in 2022 during a conflict over Georgia gun laws and returned again in 2023.

