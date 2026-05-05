Murder suspect arrested hours after police warn public

COVINGTON, GA — A man is in custody hours after Covington police issued a BOLO alert for someone considered armed and dangerous in a death investigation.

Police identified 63-year-old Owen “Chip” Holmes as a person of interest. SWAT teams, along with officers from Covington police and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a home on Westview Drive.

A short time later, police announced Holmes’ arrest. Jail records show he was booked into the Covington jail around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Holmes is now facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, first-degree arson, and weapons charges.

Authorities say a burned-out SUV was recovered from the scene and towed away. Witnesses also reported seeing a vehicle from the medical examiner’s office at the location.

Homicide investigation in Covington

Holmes remains in custody awaiting his first court appearance.

Police have not released details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the case.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.