Multiple people injured in Lake Lanier boat explosion

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people were injured after a boat exploded at Lake Lanier in Hall County on Friday.

Authorities responded to the boat explosion around 7 p.m. at Lanier Islands Parkway. According to a Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman, seven people were injured in the explosion.

According to DNR officials, the victims range in age from 5-45 years old. The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries is unknown.

One of the victims was airlifted to a hospital and other victims were rushed to local hospitals.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.