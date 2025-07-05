Local

Multiple people injured in Lake Lanier boat explosion

By Miles Montgomery
Flames shoot into the air after a boat exploded on Lake Lanier on Friday. Five people were hurt in the blast.
By Miles Montgomery

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people were injured after a boat exploded at Lake Lanier in Hall County on Friday.

Authorities responded to the boat explosion around 7 p.m. at Lanier Islands Parkway. According to a Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman, seven people were injured in the explosion.

According to DNR officials, the victims range in age from 5-45 years old. The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries is unknown.

One of the victims was airlifted to a hospital and other victims were rushed to local hospitals.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

