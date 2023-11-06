Multiple NW Georgia counties listed as natural disaster areas over “extreme drought conditions”

A natural disaster declaration has been issued for multiple northwest Georgia counties over “extreme drought conditions.”

United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack approved the declaration for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties on Monday. Under the emergency declaration, the USDA’s farmer agency can offer emergency credit to Georgia farmers.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper says he is grateful for the approval: “As a 7th generation farmer, I know firsthand the impact drought conditions can have on our agriculture industry especially those with dryland operations.

“The lack of moisture in the soil impacts every aspect of an agricultural operation, from delaying winter grains to forcing farmers to purchase hay to feed their cattle.”

While Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker are listed as the primary counties, there will also be assistance available for Floyd, Gordon and Whitfield counties. Farmers can apply for assistance until June 30, 2024.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards has been tracking the drought conditions across the state over the past few months.

“According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions exist in nearly 50 percent of the state of Georgia,” Edwards writes.

The National Integrated Drought Information System tracks drought conditions across the United States. You can see if your county is experiencing drought conditions here.

