Drought conditions spread into Metro Atlanta, ‘Extreme Drought’ in North Georgia

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions exist in nearly 50 percent of the state of Georgia.

North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta, is now experiencing D1 Moderate Drought conditions.

In the North Georgia Mountains, including the city of Ellijay, Severe Drought (D2) and Extreme Drought (D3) conditions have been observed.

October 31, 2023 US Drought Monitor

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the impacts associated with “Moderate to Severe Drought” conditions include the following:

Recent Lack of Precipitation

On average, October is Atlanta’s driest month all year -- and it certainly was very dry this October!

Rainfall this month added up to 1.78 inches over the course of 8 days, which means we experienced dry weather for 3 out of 4 weeks this month.

October 2023

In fact, the majority of the rain fell during the October 11-14 time frame! The other day featuring heavier rain occurred on October 20.

Since then, the Metro Atlanta area is undergoing a 2 week-long dry spell, and no precipitation is in the forecast through the first half of November.

According to NOAA’s Drought Reduction Data, Metro Atlanta would need as much as 4 to 6 inches of rainfall within one month in order for the drought conditions to improve.

Rain Needed to End the Drought

