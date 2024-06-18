Multiple injuries reported after small plane crashes, hits tree in Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The Butts County Sheriff’s Office and Butts County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a plane crash in Jackson.

BCSO posted photos of the “horrific” accident on Monday evening at 7 Lakes air strip off Singley Road.

An airplane with three people landed and went off the runway, hitting a tree.

The fire chief with Butts County Fire and Emergency Services said at 8 p.m., Butts County 911 received a report of a small aircraft crash at the airstrip on Singley Road in Jackson.

The initial 911 caller said that one person had been removed from the aircraft, with other people still inside.

Fire personnel got all of the passengers off of the plane. BCSO said three occupants were life flighted to area hospitals.

The sheriff’s office thanked neighbors who rushed in to help during the crash.

“I want to thank the good citizens of Butts County that rushed to the scene to render aid. Special thanks to the Butts County Fire department personnel and my Deputies that worked so proficient to get the occupants out of the plane and stabilize all 3 patients,” said BCSO in a Facebook post.

The sheriff asked if the community would pray for the three people injured in the crash and their families.

“They have a long road to recovery. Again, thank you to everyone that responded to the incident and assisted, these three individuals survival rate was greatly increased because of your quick actions,” said BCSO.

Butts County Fire said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.



