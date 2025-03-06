Local

Multiple agencies searching for Georgia woman missing at South Carolina Park

By WSB Radio News Staff
Table Rock State Park (South Carolina State Parks via Facebook)
By WSB Radio News Staff

PICKENS COUNTY, SC — A search for a missing Georgia mother is underway at a South Carolina state park.

Multiple agencies are assisting the effort to locate 52-year-old Stephanie Womacks of Temple, Georgia, which is near Villa Rica.

According to Pickens County South Carolina Sheriff Tommy Blankenship, she has not been seen since Monday evening when her husband left their campsite at Table Rock State Park to get supplies.

Search teams are using helicopters, drones, and K9 units as they search a wooded area near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!