Multiple agencies searching for Georgia woman missing at South Carolina Park

PICKENS COUNTY, SC — A search for a missing Georgia mother is underway at a South Carolina state park.

Multiple agencies are assisting the effort to locate 52-year-old Stephanie Womacks of Temple, Georgia, which is near Villa Rica.

According to Pickens County South Carolina Sheriff Tommy Blankenship, she has not been seen since Monday evening when her husband left their campsite at Table Rock State Park to get supplies.

Search teams are using helicopters, drones, and K9 units as they search a wooded area near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.