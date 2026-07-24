Multi-talented actor, comedian and writer Tyler Chronicles builds entertainment legacy

ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta-based actor, comedian, writer and podcast host Tyler Chronicles has built a career across comedy, television and digital media, using discipline, focus and a strong drive to create new opportunities in the entertainment industry for decades.

Chronicles never planned to move to Atlanta for entertainment. His original goal was a career in sports after playing college basketball at USC Upstate in South Carolina, coaching at Averett University and earning a master’s degree in business administration.

“I never came to Atlanta for the entertainment industry,” Chronicles said. “It was always for being in the sports side of things.”

A native of the Los Angeles area, Chronicles moved to Atlanta to work for the Atlanta Hawks while hoping to eventually move into basketball operations, scouting or coaching. When he first arrived in metro Atlanta, he settled in a house off Panola Road in Lithonia with a friend. After arriving, he quickly discovered Atlanta’s creative energy and opportunities.

“Once I got here and got into it, I was like, oh, okay, I see how people come here and just start hustling,” Chronicles said. “It’s just such a hustling type of city. That’s the thing I had to get used to. I came from a place where people were looking for jobs and careers. Out here, people looking for what’s next.”

His path into comedy happened unexpectedly after giving a friend a ride to a stand-up show.

“Another brother in the group, Ameer Bryant, he goes by Southside Trill, was doing stand-up at the time,” Chronicles said. “One day after we had a rehearsal for the improv group, he needed a ride to a comedy club because he had a show. I was like, yeah, I’ll take you over there.”

After arriving at the comedy club, host Drew Thomas asked Chronicles if he performed stand-up.

“I don’t know what made me say yeah, but I said yeah,” Chronicles said. “And he put me on stage and that night changed my life forever.”

That opportunity eventually led to writing and performing opportunities with “Wild ’N Out,” where Chronicles said he helped shape much of the show’s comedy behind the scenes.

“When I get to the camp that I did before, this time I was more like, you know, I’m a writer,” Chronicles said. “As soon as I see Nick Cannon, he walks up to me and it’s like, ‘Hey man, we’re going to put you on some episodes too. So, make sure you have some jokes for that but help other people as well.’”

While audiences saw performers deliver the jokes, Chronicles said much of his work happened behind the scenes.

“People know me, if you watch Wild ’N Out, 60 to 65% of the jokes, I wrote them,” Chronicles said. “They just didn’t come from my mouth.”

Chronicles said his writing career continued with BET.

Chronicles has also collaborated with Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. on several creative projects and is part of T.I.’s popular comedy group, HaHa Mafia. Chronicles appeared as an actor in "Da Partments Part One," released in 2023, and “Da Partments Part Two,” which was released earlier this month.

Reflecting on his role in the projects, Chronicles said it allowed him to focus on acting without always having to provide the comedic moments.

“I got to actually like just kind of be like a family man and didn’t have to provide the comedic effect for any of the scenes for that,” Chronicles said.

Chronicles said T.I. also trusts his creative instincts during production and the editing process.

“Tip trusts me enough not only to write on these things, but when we go back in on the edit, I sat in on the edit for a lot of the different projects that we’ve done,” Chronicles said. “He trusts my eye and my ideas, especially when it comes to comedy and comedic timing of an edit, which is an art in itself.”

For Chronicles, writing remains one of the most rewarding parts of the creative process.

“To write something down for somebody else and they get to take their choice on how to deliver it, and it works, then that’s pretty gratifying,” Chronicles said.

From sports to comedy stages, writers’ rooms and television sets, Chronicles continues building his own legacy through storytelling across multiple platforms.

Beyond his work in comedy, television and writing, Chronicles continues expanding his creative footprint through his media network brand, which includes:

• “More Than Culture” (MoreThanCULTR), his core podcast alongside Ronnie Jordan, Remo Rod and Kamal Secret, released every Friday night.

• “Perfect Ten Guys,” a spinoff show hosted with Ronnie Jordan featuring viral moments and interviews with the people involved.

• “Single Truth,” a spinoff show hosted with Remo Rod focused on dating, relationships and single life.

• “Daily Live Morning Show,” a live digital broadcast hosted Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon across YouTube and social platforms.

Tyler Chronicles (Gifted Talents)

Tyler Chronicles (Mike Senior)