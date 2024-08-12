Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail, landing in creek in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a crash after police say he was ejected from his motorcycle in Cobb County.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night off Maxham Road. Investigators identified the victim as 26-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Zavala.

Police said that Garcia-Zavala suddenly lost control of his bike before he hit the curb and a guardrail. The impact ejected the 26-year-old, who landed in a nearby creek.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner declared him dead at the scene. Police said it’s unclear what caused Zavala to lose control.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Cobb Police S.T.E.P unit at 770-499-3987.