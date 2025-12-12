Motorcyclist crashes after leading police on chase in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A motorcyclist accused of driving reckless and leading police on a chase led to a crash in Gwinnett County.

Police say on Oct. 25, officer Chewning tried to make a traffic stop on a motorcyclist identified as Connor Usiskin.

After refusing to stop, police say Usiskin drove through crowds of people, traveled at high rates of speed, and operated his motorcycle on the wrong side of the roadway.

After stopping the pursuit, Gwinnett County Police Aviation Unit was notified and began aerial surveillance on the motorcycle.

“When officers attempted to make contact with Usiskin again, he drove around them, ran a red light, and continued directly into traffic. He then t-boned a vehicle, causing a crash that resulted in him being thrown from the motorcycle,” Gwinnett County police say.

It is unclear if injuries were reported in the crash.

Usiskin was cited for Fleeing and Eluding, Failure to Obey Stop Sign, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, Improper Lane Usage, and Reckless Driving.