Mothers Against Drunk Driving gives Georgia failing grade on impaired driving prevention

ATLANTA — A new report claims millions of drunk driving attempts have been prevented over the last 20 years by in vehicle breathalyzers known as ignition interlocks.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving released a report claiming ignition interlocks have prevented about 5.7 million drunk driving attempts nationwide.

The report says 24 states, including Georgia, received a failing grade on efforts to prevent impaired driving.

“MADD has long recognized that technology can play a vital role in preventing impaired driving before it happens,” said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. “This report demonstrates that ignition interlocks are one of the most effective tools available to stop repeat offenses and reduce risk on our roads. Each prevented start represents a drunk driving crash that may never happen, an injury that may never occur, or a life that may never be lost.”

The devices prevent drivers with too much alcohol on their breath from starting their vehicles.