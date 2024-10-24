Local

Mother knocked on doors for answers in son’s murder. Police now have a suspect 6 years later

Yana Harmon and her son Jaylen

ATLANTA, GA — A mother says her prayers have been answered. Atlanta police make an arrest in a 6 year old murder case.

Jorey Roberts is charged in connection with the death of 18-year old Jaylen Harmon.

His mother Yana Harmon says she spent the last six years going door to door looking for evidence to help police.

“I can breathe, you know? I have been waiting for this moment. I’ve been waiting, and so many people give up.”

Her son was shot and killed at the Greenbriar Apartments in southwest Atlanta in December of 2018. It was an anonymous tip that finally broke the case open.

Roberts is held in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!