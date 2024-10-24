Mother knocked on doors for answers in son’s murder. Police now have a suspect 6 years later

ATLANTA, GA — A mother says her prayers have been answered. Atlanta police make an arrest in a 6 year old murder case.

Jorey Roberts is charged in connection with the death of 18-year old Jaylen Harmon.

His mother Yana Harmon says she spent the last six years going door to door looking for evidence to help police.

“I can breathe, you know? I have been waiting for this moment. I’ve been waiting, and so many people give up.”

Her son was shot and killed at the Greenbriar Apartments in southwest Atlanta in December of 2018. It was an anonymous tip that finally broke the case open.

Roberts is held in the Fulton County Jail without bond.