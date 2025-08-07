Mother dies after jumping into Stone Mountain lake to save daughter

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — A 44-year-old mother who jumped into Stone Mountain Lake to try to save her daughter has died, her family said.

The family of five was walking along the water’s edge when the young girl, who could not swim, slipped and fell in.

“She took her shoes off and then slipped into the water, and it’s certainly deep there,” said John Bankhead with the Stone Mountain Police Department.

Maria Elvia and her nine-year-old daughter were pulled to shore by her husband and teenage son.

Emergency crews performed CPR at the scene before Elvia was rushed to a local hospital. She was admitted to the intensive care unit.

A GoFundMe was created to help cover hospital bills, funeral expenses such as shipping her body to her home country.

According to the GoFundMe page, “Maria Elvia was a devoted mother and wife who always put her family first. She cared deeply for her children and husband, and her final act was one of selfless love and courage. Maria was hospitalized in the ICU after the incident, and her family faced difficult days hoping for her recovery.”

Elvia leaves behind four children and her husband.