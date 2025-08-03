Mother hospitalized after nearly drowning while rescuing daughter at Stone Mountain Lake

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — A 44-year-old mother is in critical condition after nearly drowning while trying to save her 9-year-old daughter who fell into Stone Mountain Lake during a family hike.

The family of five was walking along the water’s edge when the young girl, who could not swim, slipped and fell in. “She took her shoes off and then slipped into the water, and it’s certainly deep there,” said John Bankhead with the Stone Mountain Police Department.

“The mother did what mothers would naturally do and jumped in after her,” Bankhead added. But the woman couldn’t swim either.

The woman’s husband and teenage son managed to pull both to shore. The child was unharmed, but the mother was unconscious when first responders arrived. Emergency crews performed CPR at the scene before transporting her to a local hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. The mother is currently being treated in the ICU, and her condition has not been released.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story