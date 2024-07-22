Mother dies, 3 children injured after SUV hydroplanes on GA highway

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother died and her three children were seriously injured after their SUV hydroplaned during heavy rain storms last week.

Family members identified the woman as 34-year-old Bailey Gabler, a single mother of three. She died two days before her 35th birthday.

Georgia State Patrol responded to Ga. 115 in White County around 5:49 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers said Gabler hydroplaned in her Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and was hit on the driver’s side by another car.

She died at the hospital. Gabler’s family said her three children, Isaac, Karter and Harmony were in the SUV with their mother when the crash happened.

All three of them went to a children’s hospital. On Monday, Gabler’s aunt wrote that Isaac and Harmony have been released.

“Bailey’s middle child Karter got the brunt of the injuries and both her legs were badly injured. She had a long surgery this week and was finally told about her mom,” Susan Kenawi said. “It was a tough week, but this girl is somehow still shining bright with her beautiful smile. She has one more surgery to go in a few weeks,” she added.

Kenawi says Gabler’s mother is taking care of the children, but will need to take time off to support them. The family is raising money to help them get into a bigger house, but also the emotional and physical therapy sessions the children will need.

As of Monday, more than $21,000 has been donated to the GoFundMe.

“The main thing we want to say is how blown away by the community we have been. With so much going on, it has been incredibly heartwarming to know when times are tough, our community will rally around,” Kenawi said.

You can click HERE to donate.