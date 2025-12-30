Most Henry County libraries to close on Saturdays

HENRY COUNTY, GA — All Henry County libraries except the one in Stockbridge will be closed on Saturdays starting this week.

According to the library board, it’s the only way to cover funds the county commission did not approve.

Even though librarians are not considered state employees, they are required to have state retirement and healthcare plans.

The board asked for $125K to cover the state increase.

Vice Chair Leslie Wantland says librarians do more than shelve books, from teaching older adults’ computer skills to helping a local funeral home preserve African American history in the county.

Librarians “take nothing at times and make something wonderful out of it,” Wantland said.

She says closing most of the buildings on Saturday helps cover the coverage plans, but if unseen expenses come up, she doesn’t know what they would do.

The Henry County library board is hopeful commissioners will revisit funding for the mid-year budget.