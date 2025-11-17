Local

Most Americans plan to skip Black Friday and Cyber Monday over scam fears, survey finds

By WSB Radio News Staff
A new survey suggests many Americans are steering clear of this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, citing concerns about scams, bots, and credit card theft.

According to Talker Research, seven in ten Americans say they have no plans to participate in the major shopping events. More than 70% of respondents also reported they’re turned off by online shopping because they believe product quality has declined. Many say they’re frustrated by the flood of emails retailers send after a purchase.

Despite the hesitation this year, Americans spent more than $240 billion online during the holiday season last year.

