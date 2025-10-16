Local

Mosquito traps in metro Atlanta test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Mosquito traps in the metro Atlanta area have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, health officials warned. Positive samples were found in Hapeville, officials said.

Interim Fulton County Health Director Dr. Chris Rustin explained that the virus circulates in birds and then spreads to mosquitoes. “In horses, it’s extremely fatal. It’s pretty rare in humans for there to be serious complications,” Rustin said.

According to the CDC, Eastern Equine Encephalitis is caused by a virus spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. While rare, it is considered a serious disease.

With symptoms like high fever, chills, vomiting, and headaches, health officials are urging residents to take precautions — including wearing bug repellent that contains DEET and tipping out any standing water around their homes.

Only a few cases are reported in the United States each year, with most occurring in eastern or Gulf Coast states, CDC officials said.

