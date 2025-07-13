Mosquito traps in Fulton County test positive for West Nile Virus

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Fulton County Board of Health confirms that mosquito samples collected in Fulton County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquito samples were collected from trap sites in Hapeville at the Hoyt Smith Recreation Center and in northwest Atlanta at the Atlanta Virtual Academy.

“Mosquitoes can be dangerous if infected and may pose a serious health risk to people in our area. We want to make sure communities are aware and take necessary precautions to protect themselves,” says Dr. Brandon Leftwich, Environmental Health Director at the Fulton County Board of Health.

The Board of Health urges residents to use bug spray with DEET, avoid stagnant water, wear loose-fitting clothing and long-sleeved shirts and pants, and not go outside at dusk.

They also recommend to check doors and windows for cracks or openings that the insects can fly through, and to trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds.