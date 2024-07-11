Local

Morrow officer, suspect shot outside restaurant after police respond to parking lot fight

By WSBTV

Officer-involved shooting, Morrow

By WSBTV

MORROW, Ga. — A Morrow police officer and suspect were shot outside a Mexican restaurant on Wednesday night. Police said that both are expected to survive.

The shooting happened outside of Los Trojas Cantina on Mt. Zion Road in Morrow. Police said they were initially called out to a fight in the parking lot.

The suspect shot a officer in the chest. Another officer showed up and chased the man a few hundred feet away and shot him in front of a store.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed up to investigate the shooting. Agents gathered evidence around a gun on the ground. Police said it was the gun used to shoot the officer.

Both the suspect and officer, neither of whom have not been identified, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Doctors released the officer overnight.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!