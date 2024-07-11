Morrow officer, suspect shot outside restaurant after police respond to parking lot fight

MORROW, Ga. — A Morrow police officer and suspect were shot outside a Mexican restaurant on Wednesday night. Police said that both are expected to survive.

The shooting happened outside of Los Trojas Cantina on Mt. Zion Road in Morrow. Police said they were initially called out to a fight in the parking lot.

The suspect shot a officer in the chest. Another officer showed up and chased the man a few hundred feet away and shot him in front of a store.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed up to investigate the shooting. Agents gathered evidence around a gun on the ground. Police said it was the gun used to shoot the officer.

Both the suspect and officer, neither of whom have not been identified, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Doctors released the officer overnight.



