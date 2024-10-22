More than one thousand cases of green onion recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

CDC, ATLANTA — Church Brothers Farms is recalling more than a thousand cases of green onions due to possible salmonella contamination.

The packaged onions under the Church Brothers, Trader Joe’s, and Imperial Fresh Labels were distributed to Trader Joe’s and other retailers in 11 states, including Georgia.

So far, there have been no reports of illness.

If you have any of these products, throw them out and sanitize your refrigerator. You can also take them back for a refund.

Salmonella is hard to detect on food because there is no suspicious look, smell, or taste present. Salmonella is particularly dangerous to those with weakened immune systems, children, infants, and seniors.

If you have eaten any of the recalled green onions and have developed a Salmonella infection, contact your doctor immediately. Salmonella is often misdiagnosed due to resembling other illnesses and must be correctly identified by special tests.

Healthy adults may feel sick for about a week with diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and a fever within 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food. In severe cases, a person may need to be hospitalized.

Consumers with questions or concerns may contact Church Brothers Farms Consumer Hotline at 877-590-0428 or via email at consumerinfo@churchbrothers.com.