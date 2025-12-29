More than a dozen killed on Georgia roads over Christmas

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety has released its latest numbers from the Christmas holiday travel period, showing at least 13 people were killed in traffic crashes across the state.

That number is slightly lower than last year, when 15 fatalities were reported during the same holiday period.

According to state officials, more than 280 crashes were reported on Georgia roadways during the Christmas travel window. More than 100 people were injured in those crashes.

Troopers and local law enforcement also responded to nearly 250 cases of driving under the influence and close to 400 distracted driving incidents. In addition, authorities issued nearly 550 seatbelt violations statewide.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says the holiday period was once again a deadly one on state roads, despite the slight decrease in fatalities compared to last year.

Officials continue to urge drivers to make safe choices behind the wheel, especially during busy holiday travel periods, as enforcement efforts remain ongoing across Georgia.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.