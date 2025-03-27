More than 800 acres impacted after northeast Georgia wildfire

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads and parks are closed and several bans have been issued after a wildfire has impacted more than 800 acres, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia officials say a wildfire began last week in the Sarah’s Creek and Warwoman Wildlife Management area.

Due to multiple fires reported in north and central Georgia, state officials issued a red flag warning, a ban on outdoor burning, a campfire ban and closed the area near Sarah’s Creek due to the Big Ridge Fire. Sarah’s Creek Road (FS Road 156), Bartram Trail from Warwoman Dell to Hale Ridge Road (FS Road 7) are currently closed.

“Most people don’t realize how frequent wildfires are in the South,” said Forest Supervisor Judy Toppins. “Since the beginning of the month, multiple fires have ignited on this national forest, along with large fires spreading on private and public lands in neighboring states.”

DNR says the area is closed effective immediately and it is unclear when the area will reopen.

“Substantial smoke will be visible from the Big Ridge Fire today and may settle into Warwoman Valley at night,” the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests said.

The Hall County Fire Department also issued a reminder for residents to fully extinguish fire pits.