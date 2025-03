HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Fire Department has issued a warning after three fires were reported in the past week due to fire pits not being fully extinguished.

Fire officials are urging residents to check and make sure fire from pits are completely out before going back inside your homes.

Kimberly Ledsinger with the Hall County Fire Department says two mobile homes, a house, and one acre of land burned in recent fires due to fire pits not being fully put out.