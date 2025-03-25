Local

Crews battling multiple fires in Floyd County

By Miles Montgomery
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews in Floyd County are responding to multiple fires along Cartersville Highway and on two other roads.

The Floyd County Emergency Management said the fires were also reported on Chulio and Mathis Roads.

This comes as a red flag warning was issued due to heightened risk of fires in central and north Georgia.

The Rome Fire Department said “today is not a good day for outside burning. Although we did receive some rain, we expecting sustainable winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour.”

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise caution.

