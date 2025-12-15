More than 62K pounds of chicken products at metro Atlanta company recalled

SUWANEE, GA — A Georgia based company is recalling 62,550 pounds of chicken products nationwide due to a misbranding and undeclared allergen issue.

Suzanna’s Kitchen, which is based in Suwanee, notified the FDA that it did not identify a chicken product containing soy, which had been mislabeled with a non-allergen containing product code.

The recall includes eight-piece cut, bone-in breaded chicken portions produced on Oct. 16, 2025.

The product subject to recall bears the USDA mark of inspection on the case’s label and establishment number “P-1380” printed on the side of the package. These items were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to consumers. The Food Safety and Inspection Service officials say anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve this product; these items should be thrown away,” officials said.