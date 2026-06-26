More than 4 million travelers expected at Atlanta airport over July Fourth period

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing for a surge in travelers ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Airport officials say more than 4 million people are expected to travel to, from or through Atlanta during the 10-day holiday travel period, which runs from June 26 through July 7.

June 26 is expected to be the busiest travel day, with an estimated 370,000 passengers moving through the airport.

The second-busiest day is expected to be July 5, when airport officials forecast about 358,000 travelers. More than 350,000 passengers are also expected on July 6.

Officials are encouraging travelers to arrive at least two and a half hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

The airport says the increase in passenger traffic begins Friday, even though the Fourth of July holiday is still more than a week away.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.