More than 160lbs of ketamine seized from luggage at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — US Customs and Border Protection officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says they’ve seized more than one 160lbs of ketamine coming into the airport from two different people in two trips from Paris, France.

The officers found five large plastic bags in the luggage of US citizen Daijanae Mitchell.

The next day, seven bags were found in the luggage of Ryan Mamboula Bokomba, a British citizen.

The substances were found to be ketamine.

The 160.9 pounds of seized ketamine, along with the individuals involved, were transferred to local authorities for state prosecution.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, “Ketamine can induce a state of sedation (feeling calm and relaxed), immobility, relief from pain, and amnesia (no memory of events while under the influence of the drug).”

“Every pound of ketamine we intercept represents lives potentially saved from the devastating effects of this dangerous drug,” said Zachary C. Thomas, Area Port Director for CBP Atlanta. “Our officers work tirelessly to prevent harmful substances like this from entering our communities, and this seizure underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting public health and safety.”