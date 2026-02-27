More than 160 layoffs expected as popular Atlanta movie theater set to close

ATLANTA — A popular midtown Atlanta movie theater is set to shut down for good leaving more than 160 employees laid off.

The Midtown Atlanta IPIC Theater is set to shut down after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, allowing the Atlanta location to continue operating temporarily.

The theater, located in Midtown Atlanta, will eventually close, triggering 163 layoffs under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The theater is set to close beginning in April.

IPIC operates 13 luxury dine-in theaters and about 100 screens nationwide, officials said.