More students choosing community colleges as cost of four-year degrees rises

ATLANTA — New figures show more high school graduates are choosing community colleges and short-term credentialing programs instead of enrolling in four-year schools.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the rate of high school graduates enrolling in community colleges and short-term programs is up 28 percent compared to four years ago.

WSB consumer expert Clark Howard says the rising cost of college has been a concern for years and is pushing many students to reconsider traditional four-year degrees.

“More and more people are saying “not for me. I’m not going to spend all of this money for a credential that doesn’t get me a job that I didn’t need to go to college for”” Howard said.

Howard says community college can be a strong alternative and points to apprenticeships as another option for students looking to avoid student debt.

“Apprenticeships are something I’ve been obsessed with forever,” Howard said.

He says apprenticeships offer a debt-free path to well-paying careers in skilled trades, including electricians, plumbers, and HVAC technicians.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.