More police than normal at all Atlanta schools Thursday morning after threats

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools announced on Wednesday night that they would be increasing police presence at all of their schools on Thursday.

This comes after they say they were made aware of some concerning social media posts making threats against schools.

APS says their police department is working alongside the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Atlanta Police Department to monitor the threats being made and figure out who is responsible for them.

Atlanta police and the Fulton County sheriff’s office will join APS in beefing up security on Thursday.

“Your safety, security, and well-being are our highest priorities. We are committed to implementing all necessary safety measures to safeguard them and maintain a secure learning and working environment. We have asked schools to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity,” the school district wrote in a statement to parents.

Since last week’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, more than two dozen students and adults across the state have been arrested for making threats against schools.



