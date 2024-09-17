More Georgia shoppers are finding ways to give old clothes a new life by thrifting

ATLANTA — Nowadays, more people are shopping at consignment stores. Buying resale is up 30% in the last few years.

You can’t beat the prices at Goodwill, but Payton Davis also hunts for sustainable fabrics.

“Clothes these days just don’t last as well as they used to back in the day,” Davis said.

Stouffer spoke with ABC’s Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee about her commitment to no new clothes.

It started with reducing the impact on the planet but two years in, it’s also about the production of modern fashion.

“The numbers don’t add up and we’re seeing it in waste. But also 80% of those who make clothing are women. Most are underpaid and I mean, 93% underpaid or in an unsafe condition. That combo inspired me to say I got to stop,” Zee said.

From her head to her leopard-spotted toes, Atlanta thrift influencer Keren Duclosel is wearing all re-sale treasures.

She says it’s about more than the money savings.

“This is a way to be sustainable. Always being able to refresh your wardrobe. It’s an easy way to get introduced to new brands,” Duclosel said.

If you’re new to thrifting, experts say to get started by looking for natural fabrics, like wool and cotton. Quality and designer labels may get you the most savings.

Also, try shopping in the off-season.

Start looking now for heavy winter coats or spring things before everyone else is searching too.