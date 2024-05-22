MomoCon 2024: Here’s what you should know for the weekend

ATLANTA — On Friday, an Atlanta pop culture staple returns to downtown and it’s already expected to be bigger than last year.
MomoCon, an anime, gaming and overall nerdy event, returns to the Georgia World Congress Center on Friday for its 21st run, bringing geekdom and fun to Atlanta once again.
This year’s con is expected to be a whopper, with event officials saying they’re expecting about 50,000 attendees over a four-day convention.
Additionally, MomoCon is forecasting a $34.6 million impact on the local economy.
During the convention, cosplayers, gamers and all-around superstars are set to panel-up, discuss, compete and meet their heroes.
This year’s MomoCon has a lot of big-name guests.
Featured guests include the following, according to MomoCon:
- Beau Billinslea - Voice Actor - Roles including “Cowboy Bebop”, “Naruto”, “Final Fantasy Advent Children”
- Irene Bedard - Actor, Voice Actor - Native American actor, director, producer, and advocate. Roles including “Pocohontas” (Disney), “Lakota Woman,” “Smoke Signals,” “Longmire,” “The Mist” (Stephen King), “Westworld” (HBO)
- Jodi Benson - Actor - Roles including Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”, “Wreck it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet”, “Toy Story 2″, “Toy Story 3″
- Steve Blum - Voice Actor - Roles including T.O.M. on “Toonami”, Spike from “Cowboy Bebop”, Zeb from “Star Wars Rebels”
- Sarah-Nicole Robles - Actor - Roles including appearances in “The Owl House”, “Encanto”, “The Boss Baby: back in Business,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS: Los Angeles”
- Greg Burnham (Norcross, GA) is a comic book writer who’s created indie comic hits Tuskegee Heirs, The Search For Sadiqah, Little Rock Files and The Story of Solace. His most recent is a children’s book, Swim, Kelly! Swim!
- Chrissy Powell (Atlanta) - Known as ChrissyPlaysDressup, she’s known for her range of cosplay, from anime to Disney characters.
- Adam Sanford (Dalton) is an illustrator and children’s book illustrator and author. He recently published Samuel Shootingstar, a space adventure story for children and working on a new comic called Luminaries, which he describes as a “Victorian X-Files.”
- Shadia Amin (Atlanta) - Born in Columbia and a graduate of SCAD, her work includes Shiny Misfits, Spider-Ham, Aggretsuko, & Olive & Popeye.
- Ben Heisler (Atlanta) - Associate Producer of Roleplaying Games at Renegade Game Studios, which includes Power Rangers, G.I. JOE, and Transformers, My Little Pony, and Welcome to Night Vale games
You can learn more about the event’s schedule and which other stars will be making an appearance online.
If MomoCon sounds like your cup of tea, it’s not too late to get passes to enter MomoCon. Tickets for the whole weekend, or different days individually, can be found here.