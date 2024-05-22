MomoCon 2024: Here’s what you should know for the weekend

ATLANTA — On Friday, an Atlanta pop culture staple returns to downtown and it’s already expected to be bigger than last year.

MomoCon, an anime, gaming and overall nerdy event, returns to the Georgia World Congress Center on Friday for its 21st run, bringing geekdom and fun to Atlanta once again.

This year’s con is expected to be a whopper, with event officials saying they’re expecting about 50,000 attendees over a four-day convention.

Additionally, MomoCon is forecasting a $34.6 million impact on the local economy.

During the convention, cosplayers, gamers and all-around superstars are set to panel-up, discuss, compete and meet their heroes.

This year’s MomoCon has a lot of big-name guests.

Featured guests include the following, according to MomoCon:

You can learn more about the event’s schedule and which other stars will be making an appearance online.

If MomoCon sounds like your cup of tea, it’s not too late to get passes to enter MomoCon. Tickets for the whole weekend, or different days individually, can be found here.



