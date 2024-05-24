Mom headed to hospital to see sick child was critically injured in I-75 crash that killed 5

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A mother who was on the way to an Atlanta hospital to be with her sick child was critically injured in a crash on I-75 in Bartow County that killed five other people.

Tori Lawson was driving from her home back to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to be with her 2-year-old son, who was battling a high fever, when she was involved in the multi-car crash on Sunday.

“Her thoughts were solely on reaching him and ensuring he received the best care possible,” a family friend said on GoFundMe.

The crash killed a 21-year-old woman and four members of the same Cartersville family.

According friend Mason Luker, Lawson was critically injured in the crash, but has since made improvements and is stable.

“The hours following her admission were crucial as the team worked tirelessly to manage her injuries and prevent any further complications,” Luker said. “Miraculously, over the last few days, Tori has shown incredible resilience and strength.”